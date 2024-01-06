GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 58,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.97. 5,261,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,534,750. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.07. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $36.56. The firm has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.16%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 62.32%.

In other news, COO Timothy P. Cofer purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $1,563,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 350,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,953,285.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Timothy P. Cofer bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $1,563,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 350,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,953,285.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman bought 7,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $211,147.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 69,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,967.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 78,050 shares of company stock worth $2,436,368. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KDP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.90.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

