GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Cuts Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,925 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 104,263.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 341,697,058 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $69,918,052,000 after buying an additional 341,369,646 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 90,390.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,836,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682,419 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Union Pacific by 14.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,345,897 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,730,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,189 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,429,882 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,333,184,000 after acquiring an additional 265,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 10.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,400,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,891,819,000 after acquiring an additional 864,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.42.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE:UNP traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $239.91. 2,290,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,251,972. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $228.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $246.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

