GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Grows Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $65,870.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,263.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $65,870.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,263.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 33,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $2,337,373.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,571,152.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,520 shares of company stock worth $5,689,420 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, November 20th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $73.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.81.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

BJ traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,159,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,257. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $78.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.29.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

