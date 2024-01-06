GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Grows Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,470 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.8% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 384 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Invesco LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.7% during the third quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at $3,599,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 9.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 88,800 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,024,000 after buying an additional 7,848 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $564.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,917,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,297,264. The company has a market capitalization of $257.06 billion, a PE ratio of 47.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $594.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $547.81. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.60 and a 1 year high of $633.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ADBE. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $617.21.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ADBE

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,565 shares of company stock worth $25,777,527. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.