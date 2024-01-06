GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 931,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,305,000 after purchasing an additional 148,033 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 845,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,161,000 after acquiring an additional 29,964 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,057,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 711,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,115,000 after acquiring an additional 37,048 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 635,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,390,000 after acquiring an additional 89,034 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.56. 5,479,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,903,491. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.89 and a fifty-two week high of $32.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.87.

About SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

