GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $1.11 Million Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,490 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 759 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 92,823.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $50,441,274,000 after purchasing an additional 238,507,009 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 1,151.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,117,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,503,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,065,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,227 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $551,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,544 shares in the company, valued at $7,674,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $102,494.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,445,536.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $551,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,674,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,118,833 shares of company stock worth $271,293,321 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Argus lifted their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.14.

View Our Latest Report on Salesforce

Salesforce Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE CRM traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $251.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,575,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,733,255. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $238.91 and its 200-day moving average is $222.00. The stock has a market cap of $243.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.48, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.55 and a 52 week high of $268.36.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.