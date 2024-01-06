GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $1.56 Million Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,175 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 128.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 37,256 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 30,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 416.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 22,624 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

MOAT traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.02. 1,098,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

