GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $1 Million Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,170 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 4,721.2% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 124,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,763,000 after purchasing an additional 121,760 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,907.7% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 835,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $92,479,000 after buying an additional 793,861 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth $66,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,854 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $19,576,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,442,087 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,487,905,000 after buying an additional 433,378 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 0.0 %

SWKS stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.27. 1,431,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,646,755. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.06 and a fifty-two week high of $123.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.68.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.59%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $350,790.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $278,296.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,923.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $350,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,905,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,426 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

