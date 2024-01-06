GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $4.74 Million Stock Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC cut its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZFree Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,657 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $4,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,438,988,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,984,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,679,000 after acquiring an additional 308,475 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,505,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,291,000 after acquiring an additional 399,554 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,963,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,499,000 after acquiring an additional 260,028 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,935,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,629,000 after acquiring an additional 99,508 shares during the period.

COWZ stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $51.81. 1,973,031 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

