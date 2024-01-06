GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $5.09 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,229 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $5,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Ballast Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 91,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 10,903 shares during the period. Finally, Treasure Coast Financial Planning grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning now owns 483,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,719,000 after purchasing an additional 15,213 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDW stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,538,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,757,511. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $34.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.52 and its 200 day moving average is $32.11.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

