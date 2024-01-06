GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $915,000 Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 19,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 21,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. William Blair downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 8,500 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,255. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 2,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,412.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.23. 12,261,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,875,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.22. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $48.25 and a twelve month high of $75.18. The company has a market cap of $106.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.35.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 60.91%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

