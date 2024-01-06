GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Increases Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,990 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 0.7% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 277.5% during the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD traded down $2.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $288.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,405,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,702,536. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $299.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $282.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.33. The company has a market capitalization of $209.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.71.

Insider Activity

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,557 shares of company stock worth $3,745,656. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.83.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

