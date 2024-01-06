GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Purchases 240 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,893 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $146.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.10.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE COP traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $116.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,984,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,476,084. The firm has a market cap of $138.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $127.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. Analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 25.36%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.