GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Purchases 2,663 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after acquiring an additional 756,247,802 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 14,288.8% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,492,000 after buying an additional 19,260,727 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 60.0% during the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 3,360,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,565,000 after buying an additional 1,260,033 shares during the period. Employees Retirement Fund of the City of Fort Worth purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $153,294,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,238,000 after buying an additional 979,087 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $149.62. 2,608,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,834,926. The firm has a market cap of $104.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.22. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $130.89 and a 1 year high of $150.72.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

