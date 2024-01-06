GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Raises Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 46.4% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth about $60,000. 75.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $296.68. 1,342,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $282.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $205.43 and a 1 year high of $314.14.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.43. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 78.92%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.16.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at $75,383,352. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

