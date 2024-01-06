GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 385.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 21,177 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after purchasing an additional 16,643 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 44.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.5% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $2,304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.87.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $1.17 on Friday, reaching $83.31. The company had a trading volume of 7,341,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,991,080. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.54. The firm has a market cap of $103.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.24. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.87 and a 52-week high of $88.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile



Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

