GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,228 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMD. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.50.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMD traded up $2.57 on Friday, hitting $138.58. 68,945,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,520,232. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,154.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.70. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $151.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

