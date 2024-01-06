GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Trims Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 456,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.17.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $247.46. 2,399,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,412,638. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $261.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $226.53 and a 200-day moving average of $182.68.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.14, for a total transaction of $2,330,153.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,777 shares in the company, valued at $48,293,289.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $925,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,191,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.14, for a total value of $2,330,153.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,293,289.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,927 shares of company stock worth $53,846,123 over the last 90 days. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.