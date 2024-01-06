GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Trims Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,296 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC owned about 0.08% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $6,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTCS. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,677,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 928.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 396,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,748,000 after acquiring an additional 358,303 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,022,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,735,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,824,000 after acquiring an additional 280,869 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,499,000.

FTCS stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,008. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $69.70 and a 12 month high of $80.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.4313 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

