Grace & White Inc. NY Decreases Position in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Grace & White Inc. NY lowered its stake in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,494 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY owned 0.38% of Titan International worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Titan International by 5,040.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Titan International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Titan International by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Titan International by 800.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Titan International by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Titan International Price Performance

NYSE:TWI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.56. The stock had a trading volume of 339,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,051. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Titan International, Inc. has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $17.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 2.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Titan International ( NYSE:TWI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Titan International had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The company had revenue of $401.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.07 million. Research analysts forecast that Titan International, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

About Titan International

(Free Report)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

Featured Articles

