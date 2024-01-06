Grace & White Inc. NY Grows Stock Position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY)

Grace & White Inc. NY grew its position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 44.0% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000.

Get BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

BNY stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.53. 50,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,512. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.81. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $11.35.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.