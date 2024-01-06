Grace & White Inc. NY Has $3.34 Million Stake in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Grace & White Inc. NY decreased its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY owned about 0.49% of Kimball Electronics worth $3,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 82.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Kimball Electronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 38.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 24.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kimball Electronics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Kimball Electronics in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Kimball Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Kimball Electronics Stock Performance

NASDAQ KE traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $25.16. 99,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.53 and its 200 day moving average is $27.13. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.52 and a 52 week high of $31.43. The company has a market capitalization of $624.97 million, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.32.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $438.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Kimball Electronics, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support, to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end market verticals.

