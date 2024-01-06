Grace & White Inc. NY Increases Holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 203.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,750 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. 73.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on NWN. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Northwest Natural Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:NWN traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $39.38. The stock had a trading volume of 135,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,502. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.91 and a 200 day moving average of $39.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Northwest Natural Holding has a 12-month low of $35.72 and a 12-month high of $52.39.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $141.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.35 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Northwest Natural Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is 70.91%.

Northwest Natural Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company operates Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

