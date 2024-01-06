Grace & White Inc. NY Reduces Position in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO)

Grace & White Inc. NY lessened its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 513,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the quarter. CTO Realty Growth accounts for about 1.6% of Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in CTO Realty Growth were worth $8,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 0.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 7.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 1.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 53,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 35.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth Price Performance

CTO stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $17.10. 109,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,653. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.94 and a 200-day moving average of $16.92. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.63 and a twelve month high of $20.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

CTO Realty Growth Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is presently -353.48%.

CTO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised CTO Realty Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Jonestrading dropped their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

