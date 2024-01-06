Grace & White Inc. NY Sells 250 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Grace & White Inc. NY reduced its stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSWI. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 681.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,914,000 after purchasing an additional 435,627 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in CSW Industrials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,642,000. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSW Industrials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,479,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,041,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,007,000 after acquiring an additional 50,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSW Industrials Stock Down 0.9 %

CSWI stock traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $202.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,382. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.73. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.80 and a 12 month high of $211.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.42 and its 200-day moving average is $179.14.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $203.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.10 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 13.35%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CSW Industrials in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CSW Industrials

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $174,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,447,855.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

