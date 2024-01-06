Grace & White Inc. NY Sells 3,627 Shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Grace & White Inc. NY cut its stake in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 348,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,627 shares during the quarter. Gorman-Rupp makes up approximately 2.1% of Grace & White Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Grace & White Inc. NY owned approximately 1.33% of Gorman-Rupp worth $11,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GRC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 16.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 411,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,759,000 after purchasing an additional 58,348 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 63.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,083,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,769,000 after purchasing an additional 8,477 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 15.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 185,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 25,075 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Gorman-Rupp in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of GRC stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $33.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.80 and its 200-day moving average is $31.42. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a fifty-two week low of $22.92 and a fifty-two week high of $36.69. The company has a market capitalization of $875.01 million, a PE ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.89.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $167.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.56 million. Equities research analysts expect that The Gorman-Rupp Company will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Gorman-Rupp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

