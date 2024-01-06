Grandfield & Dodd LLC Acquires 265 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 316,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Hexcel accounts for about 1.5% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC owned about 0.38% of Hexcel worth $20,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 100.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 110.2% during the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HXL has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Hexcel in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.36.

Hexcel Stock Performance

NYSE:HXL traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.47. 563,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,958. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 3.03. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.08.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.06 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.60%.

About Hexcel

(Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.