Grandfield & Dodd LLC Acquires 2,943 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 595,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Johnson Controls International comprises approximately 2.3% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Johnson Controls International worth $31,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 145.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 12,620.0% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JCI stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,588,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,167,870. The company has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.73. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.58.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $5,404,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 207,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,836,433 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

