Grandfield & Dodd LLC Acquires 7,406 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 634,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the quarter. Hormel Foods comprises 1.8% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC owned 0.12% of Hormel Foods worth $24,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HRL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 94,580.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 126,182,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,075,078,000 after purchasing an additional 126,049,679 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,500,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,636,000 after purchasing an additional 547,495 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,868,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,133 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,472,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,844,000 after purchasing an additional 539,227 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,529,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,966,000 after buying an additional 218,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HRL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Hormel Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Hormel Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.57.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 8,105 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $257,576.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,304.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 8,105 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $257,576.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,304.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $160,836.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,321.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,290. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRL traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.16. 1,841,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,406,672. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.16. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $47.03. The company has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.23.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 75.34%.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

