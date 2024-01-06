Grandfield & Dodd LLC Boosts Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 300,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,011 shares during the period. RTX comprises about 1.6% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $21,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in RTX during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 136.5% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Trading Down 0.0 %

RTX traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,447,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,245,030. The stock has a market cap of $122.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.54. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. RTX’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. RTX’s payout ratio is 109.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on RTX. Bank of America downgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.