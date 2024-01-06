Grandfield & Dodd LLC Boosts Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 632,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,690 shares during the period. Weyerhaeuser accounts for about 1.4% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC owned 0.09% of Weyerhaeuser worth $19,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at about $485,095,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 98,060.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,537,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,116,000 after purchasing an additional 12,524,271 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 497.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,185,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317,691 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth about $47,455,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,389,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,819,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,895 shares during the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 0.3 %

WY stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.68. 4,160,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,535,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.79. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.11. The company has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71 and a beta of 1.46.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 87.36%.

WY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $1,001,936.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 711,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,560,357.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $262,575.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,925,696.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $1,001,936.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,070 shares in the company, valued at $24,560,357.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,277 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,775. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

