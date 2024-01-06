Grandfield & Dodd LLC Buys 934 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292,233 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $13,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 8.5% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Devon Energy by 13.2% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 6.0% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 4.6% during the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of DVN stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.94. The company had a trading volume of 7,050,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,967,057. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $42.59 and a 12 month high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.99. The company has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.20.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.24.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

