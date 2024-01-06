Grandfield & Dodd LLC Cuts Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,513 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,504,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,527,788. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.41 and a 200 day moving average of $88.62. The stock has a market cap of $104.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.92 and a 12-month high of $94.29.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TJX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

