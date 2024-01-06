Grandfield & Dodd LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 52,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 24,880 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VPL traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.76. 290,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,656. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a one year low of $63.44 and a one year high of $72.65.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

