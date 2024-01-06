Grandfield & Dodd LLC Decreases Stock Position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC cut its holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 34.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51,514 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC owned about 0.18% of Blackbaud worth $6,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLKB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Blackbaud in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackbaud in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Blackbaud in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Blackbaud in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Blackbaud in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackbaud in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 4,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.72, for a total transaction of $311,436.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,698.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Blackbaud news, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 4,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.72, for a total value of $311,436.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,698.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $362,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,379 shares in the company, valued at $7,855,309.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,613 shares of company stock valued at $857,736 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Stock Performance

Shares of BLKB stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.73. The stock had a trading volume of 227,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,836. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.46 and its 200-day moving average is $74.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.27, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.39 and a 1-year high of $88.56.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $277.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.08 million. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 12.01% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackbaud Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

Featured Stories

