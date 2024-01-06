Grandfield & Dodd LLC Grows Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,380 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,387 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Tesla by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 3,092 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in Tesla by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,478 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.24.

Tesla Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $237.49. The company had a trading volume of 92,240,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,340,104. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.91. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,232,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,618. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.