Grandfield & Dodd LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,881 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC owned approximately 0.05% of PPG Industries worth $16,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,645,019,000 after buying an additional 252,358 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 6.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,028,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,541,830,000 after buying an additional 1,185,356 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,977,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $736,154,000 after buying an additional 122,139 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 163,082.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $522,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,341 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,740,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $499,647,000 after purchasing an additional 697,612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PPG. Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.44.

PPG Industries Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE PPG traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,078,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,109. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.32 and a 1 year high of $152.89. The stock has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.55%.

About PPG Industries

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.