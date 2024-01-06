Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $12.26 Million Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $12,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,331,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of AZO traded down $6.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,550.93. 190,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,121. The company has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.67. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,277.88 and a 52 week high of $2,750.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,621.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,546.72.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $27.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,282,501.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,282,501.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total transaction of $5,825,864.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,536.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,949 shares of company stock valued at $38,497,878. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,851.50.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

