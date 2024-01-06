Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $14.16 Million Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC reduced its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,204 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC owned approximately 0.07% of M&T Bank worth $14,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,475,959,000 after purchasing an additional 316,266 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,106,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,567,102,000 after purchasing an additional 108,068 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,985,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $954,778,000 after purchasing an additional 55,623 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,095,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,866,000 after purchasing an additional 571,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,677,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,743,000 after acquiring an additional 183,690 shares during the period. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Trading Up 1.4 %

MTB traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.19. 1,006,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,880. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.84. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $161.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 24.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 30.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on MTB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Odeon Capital Group lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.65 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.67.

Insider Activity

In other M&T Bank news, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $555,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,551.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $555,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 32,876 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,551.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total value of $100,936.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,894.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,122 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,328 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

See Also

