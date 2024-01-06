Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $2.43 Million Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,011 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,670,246,000 after purchasing an additional 184,543 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,257,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,312,440,000 after purchasing an additional 139,264 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,385,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,213,996,000 after purchasing an additional 123,332 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,025,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $682,128,000 after purchasing an additional 22,933 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,944,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $662,189,000 after purchasing an additional 89,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VMC. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.64.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.64, for a total value of $959,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,727.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total value of $97,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 4,575 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.64, for a total transaction of $959,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,727.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,020. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMC stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $221.62. 618,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,297. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $159.76 and a 52-week high of $229.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 12.35%. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.88%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

