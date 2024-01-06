Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $2.54 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,749 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 149,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after purchasing an additional 43,680 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 385.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 15,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,840,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,115,000 after purchasing an additional 301,804 shares in the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,046,653.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 349,315 shares of company stock valued at $19,805,715. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.67. The company had a trading volume of 10,403,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,446,661. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.61. The company has a market capitalization of $257.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 73.90%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

