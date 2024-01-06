Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $20.19 Million Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 376,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the quarter. Sanofi comprises 1.5% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $20,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Sanofi by 31.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,623,000 after buying an additional 105,046 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sanofi by 12.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 45.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 13,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Sanofi by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi Price Performance

SNY traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.21. 1,876,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,521. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.17. The company has a market cap of $129.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $42.63 and a 12-month high of $57.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 17.34%. Research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

