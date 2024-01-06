Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $26.53 Million Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 1.9% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $26,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 91,386.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 74,501,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,532,007,000 after purchasing an additional 74,419,647 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $434,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $697,296,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,956,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,124,326,000 after buying an additional 803,143 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 57,848.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,184,000 after buying an additional 581,379 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,045.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $908.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.71, for a total transaction of $2,097,226.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,312,636.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $1,840,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,806. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.71, for a total transaction of $2,097,226.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,312,636.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,377 shares of company stock valued at $7,153,595. 8.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $913.17. The stock had a trading volume of 486,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,497. The firm has a market cap of $99.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $833.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $804.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $668.00 and a twelve month high of $924.89.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.39 by $0.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.98 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

