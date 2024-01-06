Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $26.85 Million Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC decreased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for about 2.0% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $26,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 90,916.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 24,671,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,389,720,000 after buying an additional 24,643,946 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,886,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,458,949,000 after buying an additional 291,104 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,693,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,920,175,000 after buying an additional 307,468 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,668,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,729 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,283,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,280,143,000 after purchasing an additional 120,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $252.34 per share, for a total transaction of $2,523,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 659,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,461,884.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $270.15. The stock had a trading volume of 762,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,319. The firm has a market cap of $60.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $271.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.63 and a 52 week high of $320.90.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.45.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

