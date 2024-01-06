Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $3.21 Million Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC cut its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $3,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Seagen during the fourth quarter worth about $281,065,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 836.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,069,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $398,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,180 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,041,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,317,568,000 after acquiring an additional 850,697 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Seagen by 7,830.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 848,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,305,000 after purchasing an additional 837,813 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,580,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $320,069,000 after acquiring an additional 685,883 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagen Stock Performance

Shares of SGEN remained flat at $228.74 during mid-day trading on Friday. 6 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,478,439. The stock has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.32. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.77 and a 52-week high of $228.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.57.

Insider Activity

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.33). Seagen had a negative net margin of 32.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.06%. The firm had revenue of $648.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total transaction of $2,262,166.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,096,739.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $1,874,016.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,081,885.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total transaction of $2,262,166.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,096,739.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SGEN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Seagen in a report on Sunday, December 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.00.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Articles

