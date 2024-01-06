Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $32.31 Million Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 155,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for about 2.4% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $32,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 275.7% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $227.70. 1,437,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,887,526. The stock has a market cap of $92.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $223.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.81. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $183.40 and a 12 month high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. Research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.00.

In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,925 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

