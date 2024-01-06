Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $4.85 Million Stock Holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lessened its position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC owned approximately 0.12% of IAC worth $4,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of IAC by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of IAC by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of IAC by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of IAC by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised IAC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on IAC from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on IAC from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Benchmark decreased their target price on IAC from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on IAC from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.00. 557,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,990. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. IAC Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.39 and a 52 week high of $69.85.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. IAC had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IAC Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

