Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $43.95 Million Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Paychex makes up about 3.2% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Paychex worth $43,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

Paychex Stock Performance

PAYX traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,299,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.96. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.87.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 46.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

