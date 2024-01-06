Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $45.23 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC decreased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 258,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for about 3.3% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC owned 0.05% of Analog Devices worth $45,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADI. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 331.4% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

ADI traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $186.55. 2,488,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,802,498. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $183.72 and its 200 day moving average is $182.47. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $202.77.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 52.60%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADI. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.74.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total value of $1,970,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,860.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,860.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

