Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $641,000 Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC trimmed its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,401 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $753,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,206,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,824,523. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.39.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.97%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.27.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

